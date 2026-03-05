Lionettes and Legacies have great season of competition
Above, Members display their awards earned this season. Photo by LISD
The Lockhart ISD Lionettes and Legacies finished their contest season at Showmakers_of_America at Texas State this weekend. Winners were:
Officers:
•Contemporary: 2nd place, showmanship award
•Jazz: 2nd place, showmanship award
•Socials: 2nd, showmanship award
•Sweepstakes award (score of 85 or higher on all 3 routines)
Lionettes:
•Contemporary: 2nd place, showmanship award
•Hip Hop: 2nd place, showmanship award, outstanding choreography award
•Jazz: 3rd place
•Judge’s Award (score of 90 or higher on all 3 routines)
Legacies
•Lyrical: 1st place
•Pom: showmanship award
•Sweepstakes award (score of 85 or higher on all 3 routines)
Congratulations on a great season and look forward to next years competition.