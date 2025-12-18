TAFE Members advance to state Share:







By Amber Crabill

LISD Staff



Above, Members of TAFE who recently attended the Area 3 Competition. Photo Courtesy of LISD.

Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators Area Competitive Members!! TAFE, attended the Area 3 Competition with 31 High Schools across central Texas in attendance on Tuesday, December 2nd, at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and competed in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. We had 32 student competitors, and 26 were called on stage as Area Winners, and will advance to compete at the TAFE State competition at Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas in February 2026.

The Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

Congratulations to the following TAFE Area WINNERS and State Qualifiers:

•Demarius Anthony, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Coraline Chavarria-Macias, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Karla Cortez Lopez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Addison De La Cruz, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Kinsley Freitas, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Darby (Luca) Newkirk, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Emily Salinas Rodriguez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Joseph Sanchez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Aubrey Trevino, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Julieta Brito, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Daniela Cardoza, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Preston Crabill, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Angel Davila, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Christian Gonzales, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Clarissa Martinez-Olvera, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Janetzi Rodriguez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Mykayla Torres, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Jordan Trinidad, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

•Team of Preston Crabill, Mykayla Torres, and Angel Davila, in Outstanding Chapter

•Team of Mykayla Torres, Jaivyn Hernandez, Syeshia Russell, and Julieta Brito, in Ethical Dilemma

•Team of Karla Cortez Lopez, Joseph Sanchez, Leslie Zavala, and Addison De La Cruz, in Public Service Announcement

•Luca Newkirk, in Exploring Education Administration Careers

•Team of Jocelyn Delacruz and Clarissa Martinez, in Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary

•Team of Jocelyn Delacruz and Clarissa Martinez, in Children’s Literature Pre-K

•Jocelyn Delacruz in Portfolio

•Clarissa Martinez in Portfolio

•Kariah Curtis Jackson in Portfolio

•Aubrey Trevino in Portfolio

•Team of Emily Salinas Rodriguez, Coraline Chavarria Macias, Leslie Zavala, and Zoei McLaurin, in Lesson Planning and Delivery Professional Development

•Demarius Anthony in Public Speaking

•Demarius Anthony in Lesson Planning and Delivery CTE

•Team of Leslie Zavala and Zoei McLaurin, in Project Visualize Fundraising

•Team of Grace Juarez and Camila Borchers, in Project Visualize Service

Lockhart High School TAFE Chapter had another huge win with Sophomore, Addison De La Cruz, who ran for Area 3 Officer. She created an inspiring campaign video that highlighted what makes her a leader, accompanied by a professional cover letter and resume.

After completing a 3 panel interview with TAFE State Directors and Teacher Leaders, Addison was elected as the 2026-2027 Area 3 TAFE Vice-President. She currently represents 31 High Schools across Central Texas and is honored to serve as an officer.

TAFE is under the guidance of 22nd year Teacher Leader, Amber Crabill. Ms. Crabill would like to thank everyone who competed at Area Competition. You represented yourself, Lockhart High School, our TAFE Chapter, and our community with LION pride, and we could not be more proud.

TAFE will continue to grow and push our members to new heights and achievements every year. Congratulations to everyone who advanced to State competition – we can’t wait to hear your names again on stage as State Winners in February.