Lions to scrimmage Elgin in final tune-up before regular season

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Just a week away from their season-opener, the Lockhart Lions will give a sneak preview of the season ahead on Thursday evening (Aug. 22) at Lions Stadium as they will scrimmage the Elgin Wildcats.

This will mark Lockhart’s first season at Class 5A Division 1. Elgin is in Class 5A Division 2.

Lockhart is coming off a 4-7 season which ended in the first round of the 5AD2 playoffs with a loss to Alamo Heights in San Antonio.

Elgin finished last season at 4-6 overall, 2-6 in its district.

The Lions and Wildcats had two common opponents last season. Elgin handled Pflugerville Connally, 50-28, and Cedar Creek, 64-14, while Lockhart beat Connally, 38-21, and Cedar Creek, 42-20.

Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes will be entering his sixth season at the helm of the Lions, while Elgin is coached by Heath Clawson.

Clawson began in 2021 by going winless in 10 games, but his Wildcats turned things around and were 8-4 the next season, including its first playoff win in eight seasons.

Lockhart has made back-to-back playoff appearances, winning the Bi-District championship over San Antonio Burbank, 62-7, in 2022.

Lockhart will open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Victoria West Warriors at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.