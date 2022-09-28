Lions cruise to Gonzales meet title Share:







Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team traveled to the Gonzales Invitational Saturday and the Lions captured their third victory of the season with a dominant win against 13 other opponents as they scored just 24 points. Lockhart’s top five runners placed 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 10th overall out of a field of 100 runners.

Senior James Franco captured the individual title with a solid time of 16 minutes and 24 seconds. The course was 5,000 meters or 3.1 miles in length. The condition of the course and the weather for the race was less than desirable. The individual win for Franco was his third of the season. Franco started the season by winning both the Yoakum and LaVernia meets.

Saturday’s individual win extends the individual winning streak for Lockhart to five consecutive races this fall.

The Junior duo of Zeke Sanchez and Carlos Terrazas finished 3rd, and 4th on Saturday with times of 16:49, and 16:50. Both runners looked very strong on Saturday. Junior Cole Frey easily had his best race of the season as he posted a huge personal record of 17:46. Frey broke his previous personal record by seconds. Freshman David Ruiz completed the top five and the scoring for Lockhart as he placed 10th overall in 18:20.

Other runners competing for Lockhart on Varsity included Junior Mason Nino who also set a personal record as he finished in 18:59 placing 27th, Junior Noe Figueroa in 19:00 placing 28th, and senior Santiago Ayala in 19:22 as he placed 33rd.