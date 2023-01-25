Lions reach personal bests at Buda meet
Staff reports
All Lockhart Lions participating in Saturday’s Johnson Jaguar Invitational at Buda had their personal best performances while competing against 10 other schools.
The following athletes placed in the respective weight classes:
Girls (5th Place Team)
123 lb — Mia Hernandez, 5th Place
181 lb — Brisaydah Sillero, 5th Place
220 lb — Peyton Crabill, 4th Place
259+ 1bs — Leah Ovalle, 1st Place
Boys (4th Place Team)
123 lb — Jorge Sigala, 1st Place
181 lb — Edward Mendoza, 3rd Place
198 lb — Trent Holcomb, 3rd Place
275 lb — Brayden Martinez, 5th Place
308 lb — Alex Richardson, 2nd Place