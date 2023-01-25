Lions reach personal bests at Buda meet Share:







Staff reports

All Lockhart Lions participating in Saturday’s Johnson Jaguar Invitational at Buda had their personal best performances while competing against 10 other schools.

The following athletes placed in the respective weight classes:

Girls (5th Place Team)

123 lb — Mia Hernandez, 5th Place

181 lb — Brisaydah Sillero, 5th Place

220 lb — Peyton Crabill, 4th Place

259+ 1bs — Leah Ovalle, 1st Place

Boys (4th Place Team)

123 lb — Jorge Sigala, 1st Place

181 lb — Edward Mendoza, 3rd Place

198 lb — Trent Holcomb, 3rd Place

275 lb — Brayden Martinez, 5th Place

308 lb — Alex Richardson, 2nd Place