Lions fall in back-to-back District games

Staff reports

Lockhart dropped a pair of District 25 games in the last week, first to Buda Hays at the Lions’ Den on Jan. 17 and last Friday at Leander Glenn.

In the loss to Hays, Dareon Loggins was the only player in double-figures scoring for Lockhart with 11 points. Other Lions scoring included Jay Vilalobos with 7, Zakaya Gathings 6, Nolan Hellums 5, Chris Martinez 4, and Ashton Dickens and John Comacho with 2 each.

Hays led just 31-20 at the half but used a 24-8 fourth quarter to run away from the Lions.

Glenn crushed Lockhart, 71-32.

Lockhart played host to Cedar Park on Tuesday. They will visit Leander Rouse Friday and return home next Jan. 31 against Liberty Hill.