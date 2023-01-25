Two from county make Sam Houston State University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List Share:







Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE — The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2022 semester.

Kasey Brown of Dale and Alexia Brite of Lockhart.