Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach: Maria Vela, Bilingual Pre-K.

What subjects do you teach? All of them.

Hometown: Gonzales.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, San Marcos; Bachelors of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Bilingual Education EC-6.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The genuine appreciation I feel as an educator from both staff and students is very rewarding.”

How would your friends describe you? “Passionate, fun, kind, and a little silly.”

What values are most important to you? “Positive energies from both people and places that I surround myself with.”

Talents: “I feel that I have a talent for reading people. This is especially important when connecting with my students and creating relationships and an atmosphere that’s inviting for them to learn and love to learn.”

Favorite books: “I love reading monster books to my Littles. There are so many great lessons to be learned.”

Favorite music: “Anything I can dance to.”

Hobbies: “I dabble in party planning and enjoy traveling with my husband.”

What brings you hope? “Acts of kindness.”

Family: Husband, Joseph Burks; Children, Vidal Vela, Vanessa Vela, Tori Vela, Sage Burks; Pets, cats Tom Clancy Burks and Eevee Vela.