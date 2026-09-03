Lions roar past Marble Falls in season opener Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Wide receiver George McGee had three receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Photo By Warren Yanez.

The Lockhart Lions opened the 2026 football season with plenty of offensive fireworks Friday night, rolling past Marble Falls, 45-29, in a non-district road contest that gave the Lions an early glimpse of both their potential and the areas they will need to clean up moving forward.

Lockhart quarterback Noah Jaimes delivered a strong performance in his first varsity start, completing 14 of 20 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions repeatedly found ways to create big plays through the air. Wide receiver George McGee was one of Jaimes’ biggest weapons, hauling in three receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Malahki Reese helped give Lockhart balance, carrying the ball 20 times for 120 yards.

Head Coach Mike Maldonado said the offensive production began with the work being done along the line of scrimmage. “Our offense was explosive all night, both through the air and on the ground, and it started up front,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado credited an offensive line anchored by Saul Hinojos and Leeland Smith for helping create opportunities throughout the night, while Jaimes showed poise directing the offense in his first varsity start. “Noah Jaimes navigated and controlled our offense well in his first varsity start,” Maldonado said. The Lions also came up with several big plays on the defensive side of the ball.

Lockhart produced two goal-line stands and forced a pair of turnovers. Avery Ybarra recorded an interception, while Julian Benavidez forced a fumble that was recovered by Devin Davis. Those stops became especially important on a night when Marble Falls tried just about everything it could to create momentum.

Maldonado said the Mustangs threw “the kitchen sink” at the Lions, using trick plays, onside kicks and other wrinkles to keep Lockhart off balance. Through it all, Maldonado said he was pleased with the way his team responded. “I loved the effort and competitiveness we showed through some adverse situations on the night,” Maldonado said. The victory also came with the atmosphere Maldonado hoped to see as the Lions began a new season. Players were joined on the road by Lockhart’s cheerleaders, band, Lionettes and a strong contingent of Lions fans. “Walking off that field Friday night, I loved the excitement from our players, cheer, band, Lionettes and our fans,” Maldonado said.

Despite scoring 45 points and coming away with a convincing road victory, Maldonado made it clear there is plenty of work ahead. Penalties, two Lockhart turnovers, defensive assignment mistakes and early special teams issues were among the areas the coaching staff identified following the game. Maldonado said those mistakes could become costly if they are not corrected, but he also sees the Marble Falls game as valuable teaching material for a young Lions roster. “The good side of this is that we have fantastic film to show our team, especially considering how young we are on both sides of the ball,” Maldonado said. That youth will get another test quickly.

Lockhart will now prepare for a Friday night home game against Leander, which enters the matchup 0-1 after dropping a 25-21 decision to Pflugerville in its season opener. Maldonado expects Leander to arrive eager to bounce back from that loss, meaning the Lions will have little time to celebrate their opening victory. The message heading into the next week of preparation is simple: stay grounded, correct the mistakes and continue improving. “The key for us is to remain humble and hungry, fix the issues we saw on tape, and continue to stay focused on the process and not the product,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado also made it clear that one convincing victory will not change the approach inside the Lockhart program. “We are not stepping on the hype bus,” he said. “We are going to continue to stay on the path and earn every step of success on our journey to our expectation this year.” For one night, however, there was plenty for Lockhart to feel good about.