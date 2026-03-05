LISD celebrates Read Across America Share:







This week, LISD is celebrating their love of reading in honor of Read Across America.

The Lions at Navarro Elementary are already in the reading spirit. Last Friday, they hosted a read-a-thon filled with mini book clubs, reading buddies, and even surprise guest readers. It was a fantastic day full of reading, community, and excitement.

To top it off, students received a free book to take home thanks to Reading is Fundamental, a program where the community donates to encourage literacy in our Lions.

A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this read-a-thon a success and inspired our Lions to keep reading.