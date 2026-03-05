LISD celebrates Read Across America
This week, LISD is celebrating their love of reading in honor of Read Across America.
The Lions at Navarro Elementary are already in the reading spirit. Last Friday, they hosted a read-a-thon filled with mini book clubs, reading buddies, and even surprise guest readers. It was a fantastic day full of reading, community, and excitement.
To top it off, students received a free book to take home thanks to Reading is Fundamental, a program where the community donates to encourage literacy in our Lions.
A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this read-a-thon a success and inspired our Lions to keep reading.