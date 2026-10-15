Lions show resilience in tough 21-14 loss to Seguin Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Sophomore, Malahki Reese had 127 yards passing and rushed for another 74 yards. against Seguin. Photos by Warren Yanez.

The Lockhart Football Lions may not have come away with a victory Friday night. Still, their 21-14 loss to the Seguin Matadors showed a team continuing to battle through injuries while giving younger players valuable opportunities to develop. Despite missing several key offensive starters, Lockhart stood toe-to-toe with Seguin through the first half and remained within striking distance until the closing minutes. The Lions fell to 3-3 on the season, but there were encouraging performances that should give head coach Mike Maldonado and his staff reasons for optimism moving forward.

With starting quarterback Noah Jaimes, running back Kaidyn Roland-Brite and receiver George McGee sidelined by injuries, sophomore Malahki Reese stepped into a larger offensive role and delivered an impressive performance. Reese completed four of eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns while adding 74 rushing yards on 12 carries. His ability to make plays through the air and on the ground helped keep Lockhart competitive against a determined Seguin defense.

The Lions struck first when Reese connected with sophomore Demonte Anthony on a 47-yard touchdown pass midway through the opening quarter, giving Lockhart a 7-0 advantage. Seguin responded with two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Avery Franklin to take a 14-7 lead, but the Lions refused to back down. Reese found senior Bob Estrada on a screen pass that turned into a 63-yard touchdown, tying the game at 14 heading into halftime. Anthony finished with 62 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Estrada added 65 receiving yards and a score, providing two of the evening’s biggest offensive plays.

Seguin took control of the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Franklin scored his third rushing touchdown, giving the Matadors a 21-14 lead. The Lions’ defense responded by keeping Seguin out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, giving Lockhart an opportunity to remain in the contest. However, turnovers and limited second-half possessions made it difficult for the offense to establish the same rhythm it enjoyed before halftime. Seguin’s ground game ultimately helped the Matadors control possession and run out the clock.

Although the outcome was disappointing, the performance highlighted the depth and determination Maldonado and his coaching staff have worked to develop throughout the season. Reese showed confidence in an expanded role, while Anthony and Estrada demonstrated their ability to produce big plays when needed. With several starters unavailable, the coaching staff made adjustments that allowed the Lions to compete on the road against a district opponent.

For Lockhart, the challenge now is turning those positive moments into a complete four-quarter performance. Injuries have created obstacles, but they have also provided younger players with meaningful experience that could benefit the program well beyond this season. Maldonado has continued to emphasize execution, personal responsibility, and getting the best out of every player, regardless of who is on the field.

The Lions return home Friday, Oct. 16, to host undefeated Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. With four regular-season games remaining, Lockhart still has opportunities to improve its standing and finish the season on a positive note.