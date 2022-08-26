Lions welcome Dragons to Lockhart in opener￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School kicks off year number three under Head Coach/Athletic Director Todd Moebes Friday at home against San Antonio Southwest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium.

Lockhart, of Class 5A Division 2, is coming off a 2-8 season in which it did win its opener over Victoria West (33-29).

Southwest, of Class 5A Division I, was 8-4 last season, losing in the second round of the state playoffs to Corpus Christi, 26-7, at the Alamodome.

The Dragons finished 8-4 overall last season, 5-1 in their district. They began last season 0-2 before winning five consecutive games, including a 39-14 win in Castroville over Medina Valley, the team Lockhart scrimmaged last week. Southwest beat John F Kennedy 27–12 in the first round of the playoffs.