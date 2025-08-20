LISD enforces ban on cell phones Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Beginning with the 2025–2026 school year, Lockhart Independent School District will implement a district-wide ban on personal communication devices during school hours. The move follows a new statewide mandate signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 20, 2025, through House Bill 1481.

The legislation prohibits students from using cell phones, smartwatches, personal tablets, laptops, AirPods, or any device capable of telecommunication or digital communication while on campus during the school day.

Under the district’s policy, such devices must be silenced, powered off, and stored out of sight from the first bell to the last. Any use of these devices during school hours will be considered a violation.

Students who disregard the rule will face progressively stricter consequences. Initial violations will result in device confiscation, a $15 fee, and a requirement that a parent retrieve the device. Continued infractions will bring additional penalties, including Saturday School assignments, in-school suspension, a campus technology ban, and, for repeat offenders, placement in the District Alternative Education Program (DAEP). The policy allows exceptions for district-issued devices intended for instructional use, as well as technology necessary for specific educational programs, medical needs, or safety purposes, provided proper documentation is submitted.

District officials stress that the measure is aimed at creating a more focused and distraction-free learning environment. Adam Miller, Director of School Safety & Community Relations, noted that the district has already had success with other campus-wide policies, such as the clear backpack requirement. “We’ve had zero issues with clear backpacks at this time,” Miller said. “There have been some students and families who couldn’t afford or secure a clear backpack, so we’ve worked with our Community Education department to provide them.”

Superintendent Mark Estrada emphasized that the new communication device policy aligns with Lockhart ISD’s mission. “While we recognize that technology plays an important role in education, we also know that excessive or non-instructional use can interfere with learning, social interaction, and safety,” Estrada said. “This ensures students can focus on coursework, participate fully in class, and build the academic and social skills they need to succeed beyond graduation.”

Estrada added that the first week of implementation has gone smoothly, thanks to the cooperation of students, parents, and staff, along with strong support from the Board of Trustees. “Together, we are creating a safe, respectful, and distraction-free environment where every Lion can thrive,” he said.