LISD selects Palacios as LJHS principal Share:







By LISD Staff

Lockhart ISD announced the appointment of Mario Palacios as the new principal of Lockhart Junior High School for the 2025-2026 school year.

Palacios brings over 20 years of educational leadership experience, including a decade as principal at Dailey Middle School in Del Valle ISD.

He has a proven record of success in staff development, creating safe learning environments, and community engagement— all key strengths that will support LJHS in its continued pursuit of academic excellence and strong school culture.

Throughout his career, Palacios has championed instructional innovation and fostered strong partnerships with staff, students, and families. His leadership has consistently led to increased student engagement, improved academic performance, and enhanced staff collaboration. He brings a strong focus on clear communication and relationship-building, creating an environment of trust, transparency, and shared purpose.

He also prioritizes school safety, positive behavior supports, and Palacios builds a strong school culture where students and staff feel valued, protected, and ready to succeed.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Mr. Palacios to Lockhart Junior High,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “His extensive leadership experience, commitment to relationship-building, and focus on student achievement align with our district values of Being Locked on Excellence, Unlocking Potential, and having a LockHeart for People.”

“I am honored to join the Lockhart ISD family and serve the students, staff, and community of Lockhart Junior High,” said Palacios. “I’m excited to get to work and build on the campus’s strong foundation, while continuing to foster a school culture where every student feels supported, challenged, and inspired to grow.”

Palacios holds a master’s degree in administration from Concordia University at Austin and a Bachelor of Science from Southwest Texas State University. His experience includes roles as principal of a District Alternative Education Program (DAEP) campus, assistant principal at Del Valle High School, and most recently, principal at Dailey Middle School.

Current LJHS principal Karen Nixon will continue to serve through the remainder of the 2024–2025 school year before officially retiring this summer. In the meantime, Palacios will begin the transition process by spending time on campus, learning about the district and school community, and collaborating with district leadership and LJHS staff to ensure a smooth handoff and strong start to the new school year.