Lockhart ISD hosts third annual Special Olympics Invitational Track Meet Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Above, Kasey Pearson takes her turn at the long jump. Photo by Anthony Collins.

Santos Silva handing off to Nathan Martinez in 4×100 relay.

Domingo Zapata 50M run.

Photos by Anthony Collins.

Lockhart Independent School District welcomed student-athletes from across the region on Friday April 17 for the third annual LISD Invitational Special Olympics Track Meet, held at Lions Stadium. The event brought together participants from Gonzales ISD, Hays CISD, and Wimberley ISD for a day of competition, growth, and community spirit.

Athletes competed in a variety of track and field events, including races, softball throwing contests, and jumping competitions, showcasing a wide range of abilities. Among the most notable highlights were several Lockhart ISD athletes who demonstrated significant personal progress, advancing from wheelchair races to competing with crutches or independently on foot.

This year’s meet also introduced a new event: the 4×100-meter relay. Lockhart ISD earned the gold medal in the inaugural race after weeks of preparation with coaches, along with guidance from the district’s UIL 4×100 relay team and Coach Torres.

The success of the meet was supported by a large group of student volunteers from Lockhart High School. Participants from programs including TAFE, athletics, choir, ROTC, the Law & Public Service program, and the school’s drum line assisted throughout the day. While adult volunteers from campuses and the broader community helped oversee events, organizers emphasized that students played a central role in ensuring everything ran smoothly.

“The student volunteers are truly the heart of the meet,” says Emylie Shinto, Head of Delegation. “Their enthusiasm and positive interactions with athletes from every district create an environment that’s welcoming and fun for everyone.”

Beyond the competition, the event highlighted the strong sense of camaraderie between athletes and volunteers. For many involved, the meet represents more than just a sporting event, it is a celebration of perseverance, inclusion, and community connection.

Shinto noted that while Special Olympics training and competitions take place year-round, the annual invitational track meet remains a standout moment. The day’s interactions and achievements continue to leave a lasting impression, underscoring the impact of sports in bringing people together and celebrating individual accomplishments.