LIT Fest brings a celebration of books to downtown Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Book lovers might want to leave a little extra room on their shelves this October. Downtown Lockhart will become a gathering place for readers, writers, bookstores, and families when LIT Fest: A Book Fair on the Square debuts Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free festival will be held outside First Lockhart Bank on the Lockhart Square, bringing an afternoon of books and storytelling right into the middle of downtown. Hello Lockhart is presented by the Lockhart Initiative for Tourism, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting local businesses and celebrating Lockhart.

And this one isn’t just for people who already have books stacked three-deep on the nightstand. LIT Fest is being planned as a family event, with plenty for younger readers to enjoy. One of the biggest reasons for families to arrive early is that the first 200 kids at the festival will receive a free book. It is a simple giveaway, but it fits perfectly with what the day is about — putting books into children’s hands and hopefully helping a few young readers discover a story they don’t want to put down.

Visitors will be able to browse 18 bookstore tents featuring booksellers from across Texas, giving people a chance to discover everything from children’s books and novels to history, poetry, and other genres. Instead of walking into one bookstore and looking through a few shelves, visitors will have the chance to move from tent to tent, talk with people who know books and maybe find something they would never have thought to pick up otherwise.

Authors will also be a major part of the day. The festival will feature author panels, book signings, and storytelling throughout the afternoon, giving visitors something a little different than simply buying a book and heading home. Readers will have an opportunity to hear writers talk about their work, learn where their ideas come from, and, in many cases, meet the person whose name is printed across the front of the book. The festival will also feature distinguished readers from the Lockhart community who will take time to share stories with young visitors. Those scheduled to participate include:

• Sean Kelley, City of Lockhart

•LISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada

•Mayor Lew White

•Other community readers

Having familiar community leaders sit down with children and read a story adds another local touch to the festival. For a young reader, seeing a mayor, school superintendent, or other familiar faces enjoying a book can send a pretty simple message: reading isn’t just something you have to do at school. It’s something people can enjoy throughout their lives.

Food demonstrations with Mill Scale Metalworks are also planned as part of the festival, adding another Lockhart connection to the day’s activities. That combination of books, food, and downtown Lockhart gives LIT Fest a personality of its own. It isn’t being tucked away inside a convention center. It will be happening outside, right on the square, surrounded by the businesses, restaurants, and historic buildings that visitors have come to associate with Lockhart.

The location outside First Lockhart Bank should also make it easy for festival visitors to spend some time exploring the rest of downtown. Someone may come to Lockhart looking for a new book and wind up grabbing lunch, shopping around the square, or staying for dinner. Events like LIT Fest give residents something new to enjoy while also giving visitors another reason to spend a Saturday in Lockhart.

At its heart, though, the day is about books. There is something different about walking through a book fair and not knowing what you are going to find. Maybe it is a children’s book that becomes a bedtime favorite. Maybe it is a Texas history book you didn’t know existed. Maybe it is a novel from a writer you’ve never heard of, or a signed copy that ends up having a permanent spot on the bookshelf. That sense of discovery is something online shopping just can’t quite duplicate.

For its first year, LIT Fest: A Book Fair on the Square is shaping up to be less about simply selling books and more about bringing people together around them. With bookstores, authors, distinguished readers, storytelling, signings, children’s activities, and food all packed into one afternoon, Lockhart’s newest festival is giving families and book lovers a pretty good excuse to spend a Saturday downtown. And if you have a young reader in the family, getting there early might be a good idea. There are only 200 free books to go around.