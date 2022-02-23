Little Showman’s Project new event at Livestock Show￼
By Kyle Mooty
LPR Editor
A new event this year at the Caldwell County Fair Association’s Junior Livestock Show will be the Little Showman Project, an event for Pre-K through Second Graders and their mentors that will help them learn the ropes of show animals at the Show.
The Little Showman Project will be among a trio of activities unrelated to the sales in each livestock category (see scheduled below). The Hay Hauling for 3- and 4-year-olds begins after the Fridays shows, but not before 5 p.m. It will be followed by the Pig Scramble for Kindergarteners, First and Second Graders. Then comes the
Little Showman project.
“On Friday, after the rabbit show, they are the three fun things for the kids,” said Linda Cochran, one of 16 directors of the Junior Livestock Show who has been volunteering her time at the event for more than 30 years.
“We have 32 kids signed up for the Little Showman’s,” Cochran said. “They had to attend and sign up at an event (Feb. 12).
“You may have a child show rabbits or lambs and they’ll be in the ring with a mentor. The mentors must be sixth grade and up. The mentors are all showing their own animals anyway.
“We have at least 20 in the Hay Hauling and probably 25 in the Pig Scramble.”
The Hay Hauling event has the kids working in teams of two each. There are three piles of very small bales. The pull a wagon to three different stations and load the hay, then pull it back.
In the pig scramble, there will be eight pigs with a ribbon on their tails. Groups of 10 will run after the pigs, grab a ribbon, and return to a designated point. Some kids may be in the event twice. Cochran noted that every child in the Hay Hauling and Pig Scramble gets a participation ribbon.
In the Little Showman‘s event, participants pay $10 to enter, but they will get that back with their ribbon. The goal is for them to learn how the “showing of animals” works.
There are 17 steers entered before they weigh in. Once they make their weigh-in, there could be three or four classes of steers depending on the variety of weights. First, second and third place are then awarded. A judge will declare the grand champion and reserve champion. He will bring back all of the first-place winners. Each division other than rabbits, turkeys, and broilers have classes.
Caldwell County Fair Association
Junior Livestock Show
Schedule
Friday, March 4
8 a.m. — Pledge and Prayer
8-10 a.m. — Project Fair Check In
Judging:
8 a.m. — Broilers
Immediately following — Turkeys
Not before 10 a.m. — Market Lambs
Immediately Following — Ewes
Immediately Following — Goats
Immediately Following — Breeding Goats
Not before 2 p.m. — Market Rabbits
Immediately Following — Breeding Rabbits
Not before 5 p.m. — Hay Hauling (3- and 4-year-olds)
Immediately Following — Pig Scramble Contest (Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders)
Immediately Following — Little Showman Project (pre-K thru 2nd grade)
7 p.m. — Project Fair Silent Auction ends
Saturday, March 5
8 a.m. — Pledge ad Prayer
Judging:
8 a.m. – Market Hogs
Immediately Following — Breeding Gilts
Not before 10 a.m. — Steers
Immediately Following — Breeding Beef
Immediately Following — Overall Sportsmanship
4 p.m. – Barbecue by Smitty’s Market
5:30 p.m. – Photos with all winners with their trophies, jackets and prizes
6 p.m. – Pledge ad Prayer
6 p.m. – Animal Auction