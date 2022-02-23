Little Showman’s Project new event at Livestock Show￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A new event this year at the Caldwell County Fair Association’s Junior Livestock Show will be the Little Showman Project, an event for Pre-K through Second Graders and their mentors that will help them learn the ropes of show animals at the Show.

The Little Showman Project will be among a trio of activities unrelated to the sales in each livestock category (see scheduled below). The Hay Hauling for 3- and 4-year-olds begins after the Fridays shows, but not before 5 p.m. It will be followed by the Pig Scramble for Kindergarteners, First and Second Graders. Then comes the

Little Showman project.

“On Friday, after the rabbit show, they are the three fun things for the kids,” said Linda Cochran, one of 16 directors of the Junior Livestock Show who has been volunteering her time at the event for more than 30 years.

“We have 32 kids signed up for the Little Showman’s,” Cochran said. “They had to attend and sign up at an event (Feb. 12).

“You may have a child show rabbits or lambs and they’ll be in the ring with a mentor. The mentors must be sixth grade and up. The mentors are all showing their own animals anyway.

“We have at least 20 in the Hay Hauling and probably 25 in the Pig Scramble.”

The Hay Hauling event has the kids working in teams of two each. There are three piles of very small bales. The pull a wagon to three different stations and load the hay, then pull it back.

In the pig scramble, there will be eight pigs with a ribbon on their tails. Groups of 10 will run after the pigs, grab a ribbon, and return to a designated point. Some kids may be in the event twice. Cochran noted that every child in the Hay Hauling and Pig Scramble gets a participation ribbon.

In the Little Showman‘s event, participants pay $10 to enter, but they will get that back with their ribbon. The goal is for them to learn how the “showing of animals” works.

There are 17 steers entered before they weigh in. Once they make their weigh-in, there could be three or four classes of steers depending on the variety of weights. First, second and third place are then awarded. A judge will declare the grand champion and reserve champion. He will bring back all of the first-place winners. Each division other than rabbits, turkeys, and broilers have classes.

Caldwell County Fair Association

Junior Livestock Show

Schedule

Friday, March 4

8 a.m. — Pledge and Prayer

8-10 a.m. — Project Fair Check In

Judging:

8 a.m. — Broilers

Immediately following — Turkeys

Not before 10 a.m. — Market Lambs

Immediately Following — Ewes

Immediately Following — Goats

Immediately Following — Breeding Goats

Not before 2 p.m. — Market Rabbits

Immediately Following — Breeding Rabbits

Not before 5 p.m. — Hay Hauling (3- and 4-year-olds)

Immediately Following — Pig Scramble Contest (Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders)

Immediately Following — Little Showman Project (pre-K thru 2nd grade)

7 p.m. — Project Fair Silent Auction ends

Saturday, March 5

8 a.m. — Pledge ad Prayer

Judging:

8 a.m. – Market Hogs

Immediately Following — Breeding Gilts

Not before 10 a.m. — Steers

Immediately Following — Breeding Beef

Immediately Following — Overall Sportsmanship

4 p.m. – Barbecue by Smitty’s Market

5:30 p.m. – Photos with all winners with their trophies, jackets and prizes

6 p.m. – Pledge ad Prayer

6 p.m. – Animal Auction