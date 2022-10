Local Entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 12

Best Little Wine & Books

Lost Horizon Cider release, Soft Blues/Motown/Doo-wop with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Golden Age Home

Golden Community Partners networking meeting, 9 a.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Lockhart Chamber of Commerce

Monthly luncheon at FLBC Connection Center, noon

Old Pal

Bear Ryan, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Factual Brains & Merri Palmer with Laurel Coyle, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: Liberty Hill at Lockhart, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Kruegar Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Pocket Park

Grateful Dead Tribute with the Steep Cats, 6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Grant Ewing, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Lance Lipinsky, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.

Papel Picado, 2 p.m.

Creatures of the Night Hike, 7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Tylor Brandon, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 2 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Michael Monroe Goodman, 12-3 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: at Glenn, 5:30,6:30 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High

8th Grade Football: Home vs. Seguin AJB (LHS), 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park – Spiders, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High

7th Grade Football: at Seguin AJB (Matador Stadium), 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

