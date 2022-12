Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Dec. 14

Best Little Wine & Books

Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Load Off Fanny’s

Christmas Karaoke (ugly sweaters encouraged), 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Trivia Night, 7-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Prairie Lea Tournament, TBD

Boys Soccer: Dripping Springs at LHS, JV 5:30 p.m. at LJHS; Varsity 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Erinn Peet Lukes, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic with Michael James Band, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 8 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

DDJ VooDoo music and karaoke, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Annual Worst Christmas Party Ever, 8-11:55 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Prairie Lea Tournament, TBD

Girls Basketball: Lady Lions at Leander Glenn, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Crockett at LHS, JV 5:30 p.m. at LJHS; Varsity at 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Craig Marshall Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 2 p.m.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Prairie Lea Tournament, TBD

Old Pal

Josh Fields, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Workshop: Linocut Wrapping Paper, 5-7 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Hemlock & Creekbed Carter, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Cedar Park, 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Cedar Park at Lady Lions, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Best Little Wine & Books

Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.