Local Entertainment Calendar￼

Wednesday, June 15

The PEARL

Thomas Pyle, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Load Off Fanny’s

Queer Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Nate Guthrie, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Lockhart Arts & Craft

After party for Soundwaves Art Gallery’s Friday Showcase with Rattlesnake Milk, 9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Gus Clark and The Least of His Problems, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tom Foolery & the Saloonatics, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Kreuz Market

Brothers Wayfare, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 3:15 p.m.

Jackie Oberkrom, 4:15 p.m.

Ramona & Me, 5:15 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Kreuz Market

The Fossils, 1-4 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

