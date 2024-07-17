Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, July 17
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Load Off Fanny’s
Bear Mugford and Ben White, 5 p.m.
The PEARL
Open Mic with Michael James Band, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Steak Night (every third Thursday) presented by Mill Scale Metalworks and the Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, 7 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Bear and Ben, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Paul Finley, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Load Off Fanny’s
Huston Sonhouse, 7 p.m.
The PEARL
Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Commerce Hall
Highway Lights and F.L.O.W., 7-11 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
HalleyAnna Finlay, 7 p.m.
Old Pal
Montana Sands, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Wild Bunch Brewery (Red Rock)
Bijan John, El Raj, Grass, Oona Bloem, Smoke and Flowers, 6-11 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Geronimo VFW Dance
Country Sounds, 3-6:30 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Sunday Song Swap with Nicolas Avey and Taylor, 2 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.
The Blue Pearl
Dickie Kaiser Band (Western Swing), 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * *
* — Ticketed event