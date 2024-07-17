Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, July 17

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Load Off Fanny’s

Bear Mugford and Ben White, 5 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic with Michael James Band, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Steak Night (every third Thursday) presented by Mill Scale Metalworks and the Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Bear and Ben, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Paul Finley, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Load Off Fanny’s

Huston Sonhouse, 7 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Commerce Hall

Highway Lights and F.L.O.W., 7-11 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

HalleyAnna Finlay, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Montana Sands, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewery (Red Rock)

Bijan John, El Raj, Grass, Oona Bloem, Smoke and Flowers, 6-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Geronimo VFW Dance

Country Sounds, 3-6:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Sunday Song Swap with Nicolas Avey and Taylor, 2 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Dickie Kaiser Band (Western Swing), 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.

* — Ticketed event