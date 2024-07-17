McCoy’s grand opening benefits Education Foundation Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

McCoy’s Building Supply has been open for several weeks in Lockhart, but after firmly setting its 2×4’s in place, the business held its official grand opening for its 88th store. So well-attended, the celebration was held over two days with barbecue restaurants around Lockhart feeding the masses on both Thursday and Saturday.

Several vendors were also on hand showing off their goods. Also, multiple dignitaries, including Texas State Representative Stan Gerdes, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Lockhart Mayor Lew White and some councilmembers, Caldwell County Commissioners, and many others were on hand.

President and CEO Meagan McCoy Jones and Store Manager Zach Dauer highlighted the grand opening by donating a $5,000 check to the Education Foundation of Lockhart and its president, Tim Clark.

“In high-growth communities, the services to the education system often lag behind the growth,” Jones said. “So, one of the things that is so important in what y’all are doing is to try to fill that gap quickly for the community for a long time.

“One of the things that’s really important to McCoy’s is we want to make sure that we’re giving back to the community that is spending their dollars with us,” Jones said.

Clark was especially thankful of the gesture.

“I know McCoy’s has a long history of being supportive of the communities they serve,” Clark said. “We’re fortunate here to not only have a really good store, but a company that’s going to be supportive of the community.”

Clark said the nonprofit organization supports the Lockhart Independent School District by funding grants to the classroom teachers.

“The money that we give them, they (teachers) use in the classroom to buy original-based materials to give our students the best classroom they can,” Clark said. “Our money does not build buildings or pay administrative salaries or support athletic events. It goes directly to the teachers to help them help our kids. That’s exactly how this money is going to be used.”

Dauer, originally from Texas, comes to Lockhart after being a store manager at a McCoy’s in Oklahoma.

“We are really happy to have (Dauer) back in Texas,” Jones said.

Jones said that people that have visited other McCoy’s stores will notice a difference in the design of the Lockhart business.

“It takes a lot of folks to get this store as it is,” Jones said. “You cannot do big complex work like this without a lot of people in your corner.

“We value hospitality. We want you to know who we are. We want to serve you as customers as relevant and as well as we can.”

Following McCoy’s tradition, Dauer used a handsaw to cut a board in place of the usual “ribbon-cutting” ceremony.

“Family businesses are the backbone of the Texas economy,” Gerdes said. “Lockhart is still considered rural… yeah for the time being. We hope to keep it like that. Family businesses are supportive of small Texas towns. What you did in helping the community directly benefits the next generation. It just shows the type of family the McCoy’s family and folks they bring are.”

Gerdes concluded by presenting a proclamation to McCoy’s for the opening in Lockhart.

Mayor White thanked McCoy’s for its commitment and investment in the city and community “by providing jobs, providing quality products, and providing quality service.”

Lockhart, Chamber of Commerce, Director of Operations Kim Clifton and board of directors member BJ Westmoreland were recognized.

“The attendance today speaks volumes of the interest this community has.” Westmoreland said. “We greatly appreciate your interest in the City of Lockhart. I think this is a wonderful partnership in so many ways.”