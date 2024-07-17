Lockhart Jamaica Festival has several options for entertainment Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The 48th annual St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Jamaica Festival will be held in Lockhart July 26-27 at the Jamaica Grounds at 205 West Pecan Street.

The two-day festival is free.

There will be a trio of musical acts performing each evening, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. with the last act ending at 11:45 p.m., and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 11:45 p.m.

DJ Jesse The Jammer will kick things off each day – Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., the same times the gates will open to the Jamaica Grounds each day.

The Queen Coronation will be Friday, July 26 at 9:30 p.m. The three contestants for Queen are Marisol Marie Munoz, Carmen Theresa Balandran, and Caroline Davis.

There will also be a Church raffle for 25 different prizes for those who purchased tickets, including the top prize of a $4,000 Visa card. There is also one for $1,500, two for $1,000, and more.

Several fundraisers have been held over the last year to pay for the musical guests (see lineup below). Last week, a pancake breakfast fundraiser was held in which more than 100 plates were sold.

There will also be food, games and bingo for visitors to enjoy.

Irene Sanchez is the chairperson for the Jamaica for the second consecutive year. She is the only woman to chair the event in its 48 years.

Jamaica schedule

Friday, July 26

5 p.m. — Gates open

5 p.m. — DJ Jesse the Jammer

6-7:30 p.m. — Nathan Colt Young

8-9:30 p.m. — Groupo Preztigio

9:30 p.m. — Queen Coronation

10:15-11:45 p.m. — Marcos Orozco Y Groupo Rebelde

Saturday, July 27

5:30 p.m. — Gates open

5:30 p.m. — DJ Jesse the Jammer

6:30-7:45 p.m. — Conjunto Cats

8:15-9:45 p.m. — Czechaholics

10:15-11:45 p.m. — Michael Salgado

11:45 p.m. — Church raffle