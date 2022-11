Local Entertainment lineup Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 2

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High

Football: 8th Grade District Championship, LJHS vs. Goodnight Middle School at Lions Stadium, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Mark Jungers, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

HalleyAnna Trio, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Bubba’s Tavern

DJ VooDoo, 6-11:30 p.m.

Commerce Gallery

Open House with artists Patrick Puckett, Camille Woods, and Chad Rhea; open house from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m.

First Friday

Begins at 5 p.m.

Golden Hour

Anniversary, 6-10 p.m.

Kruez Market

Jamie Krueger Band, 4-7 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: at Kerrville Tivy, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Tom Foolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Pocket Park

Grateful Dead Tribute with the Steep Cats, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest World’s Fair

Lockhart City Park, 12-7 p.m.

The PEARL

Ace Pepper Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Best Little Wine & Books

Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook Signing with Pitmaster Kevin Bludso, 2-3 p.m.

Kruez Market

Chris Cuevas Project, 12-3 p.m.

Mike Milligan and Texiana Blues, 4-7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Slyfoot Family, 12-2 p.m.

Dustin Welch, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners 1, 8:30 a.m.

Seeds and their Secrets Hike, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

The Golden Roses, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Top 50 Picnic

Lockhart Square, 12-4 p.m.

The PEARL

Al Dressen Swing Trio, 3-5 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewing (Red Rock)

Wish You Were Beer, 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov., 6

El Rey Bar & Nightclub

Domingo Tardeada, Tejano Style, 4-9 p.m.

Kruez Market

Jesse Stratton Band, 1-4 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Workshop: Leather Clutch, 5-6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Bear Ryan, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Best Little Wine & Books

International Sherry Week, 2-9 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Soil, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Best Little Wine & Books

International Sherry Week, 2-9 p.m.

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Golden Age Home

Golden Community Partners networking meeting, 9-10 a.m.

Lockhart Junior High

8th Grade Maroon football host Goodnight Middle School at Lions Stadium, 630 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Soil, 2 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

