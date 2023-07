Local Entertainment lineup Share:







Wednesday, July 12

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Karaoke with Christine, 9-11:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Mary Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Last Chance Tavern

Karaoke with DJ VooDoo, 9-11:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

The Light Aluminum, 930-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Load Off Fanny’s

Die Hard Cynic, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Emily Herring, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Load Off Fanny’s

Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Austin Mayse, 1-3 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.