Local guitar statue stolen Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

A local business is asking for the public to help in locating a downtown Lockhart, TX statue.

Sometime between the night of Friday, February 20 and the morning of Monday, February 23, a large guitar sculpture was stolen from the rear entrance of the Soundwaves Art Foundation.

This rear entrance is located in the same alley that shares rear entrances with DCU, Spare Change, Loop N Lils. You can access the alley from Walnut or Church St.

The sculpture measures approx 10ft x 4ft x 1ft and weighs close to 200 lbs. The piece is valued at $1500.

A police report has been made with the Lockhart Police Department. Various camera footage has been obtained and is being reviewed to help identify the vehicle is was last seen in. A tip was received that the guitar was seen in the back of a truck traveling north between midnight and 2 am Friday/Saturday morning.

If anyone has any further tips, please contact info@soundwavesartfoundation.com or send me a private message. You may also contact Lockhart Police Depatrment.

“If you have it please return it to where you “found” it,” stated Stendrini. “We just really want it back.”

According to John Stendrini, Workshop Lead for Soundwaves, Tim Wakefield owner of Soundwaves, placed the Les Paul design guitar behind the building as a photo op and a piece of art the public could enjoy approximately three years ago.

Soundwaves Art Foundation is a charitable fundraising nonprofit that works with famous musicians to raise money for charities that mean something to the musicians and to us as well. We’ve worked with everyone from Mariah Carey, OutKast, P!NK, Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Billie Eilish, Ozzy Osborne, Green Day and hundreds of others.