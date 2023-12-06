Local merchants making holiday cheer for children Share:







Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Downtown Business Association is in its final weekend of selling tickets for its Christmas Raffle in hopes of bringing holiday cheer for many children in need in Caldwell County.

The Christmas Raffle will run through this weekend. Tickets are $5 each. Proceeds help purchase gifts for the children.

The tickets allow those purchasing a chance to win the following:

* $150 to Electric Rodeo Tattoo

* $100 value of a print from Lone Star Workshop

* $80 value of a Good Things Grocery gift basket and gift card

* $80 value of a Chaparral Coffee gift basket and gift card

* $60-$90 value for two passes to a workshop at Lockhart Arts & Craft

* $50 available at Best Little Wine & Books

* $45 value of a Plum Creek Records & Tapes gift basket and gift card

* $40 gift card to Sunflower & Friends

* $25 gift card to Wendy R. Bookery & Gifts

“Last year the Christmas raffle raised $1,000,” LDBA President Sally Daniel said. “Soon after, we learned of five local kids that had just been orphaned with the passing of their mom, and we knew that was who we were meant to help. This year we have even more great prizes and are excited about making it an annual event.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.downtownlockhart.com/raffle-online.