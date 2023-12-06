Sheriff’s office investigating shooting damage at Pegasus School Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at about 5:14 p.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a call for discharge of firearms at the Pegasus School in the 800 block of Robin Ranch Rd. Lockhart.

The gunshots were reportedly coming from northeast of the Pegasus School, from a neighboring property. Deputies searched the campus with Pegasus staff and found no damage to the buildings at that time. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were unable to locate any persons shooting in the area.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, at about 9:29 a.m., Deputies responded back to the Pegasus School, due to damage being located.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division is actively working on this case, and this is an ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office believes that this incident occurred from stray bullets and was not intentionally targeted at Pegasus School.

The Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to please be mindful of their surroundings when discharging firearms and to ensure that bullets remain on their property.