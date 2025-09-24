Local woman sentenced for role in smuggling conspiracy Share:







DEL RIO, Texas – A Lockhart woman was sentenced in a federal court in Del Rio to 60 months in prison for her role in a conspiracy to transport illegal aliens from Eagle Pass to San Antonio.

According to court documents, Temple Ordaz-Alvarado, 50, was a leader, organizer and stash house operator for an Alien Smuggling Organization. She was responsible for the smuggling of 53 illegal aliens from Sept. 8, 2021, to May 21, 2024.

Ordaz-Alvarado was arrested during a traffic stop driving ahead of her co-conspirator, Honduran national Erin Gutierrez-Maradiaga, who was discovered to be transporting four illegal aliens. During the traffic stop, U.S. Border Patrol agents seized approximately $3,004 in proceeds from Ordaz-Alvarado.

Further investigation revealed that Gutierrez-Maradiaga had driven from Houston to Eagle Pass, where he stayed at a motel with Ordaz-Alvarado, who offered to pay him $1,500 per illegal alien to pick up and transport four illegal aliens to San Antonio. Gutierrez-Maradiaga picked up the four aliens and transported them to the motel room, where Ordaz-Alvarado provided them with food before their drive north on U.S. Highway 277.

Ordaz-Alvarado pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Aug. 12, 2024. Gutierrez-Maradiaga was sentenced to 76 months in prison on March 7. U.S. District Judge Ernest Gonzalez presided over the court proceedings. U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

ICE, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Fleming and Joseph Duarte II prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).