Lockhart 8U All-Star team finish in the top 3 at tournament Share:







By Veronica Reed

The Lockhart 8U All-Star team recently wrapped up an unforgettable tournament run, finishing among the top three teams after battling through five hard-fought games against some of the area’s toughest competition.

What made this accomplishment even more special was the determination, heart, and resilience displayed by these young athletes throughout the tournament. The boys faced adversity at every turn, including weather delays, schedule changes, long days at the ballpark, and the pressure that comes with postseason baseball. Despite every obstacle, they continued to show up ready to compete.

Lockhart earned three impressive victories over Gonzales, Yoakum, and Hallettsville, with each win showcasing the growth, grit, and teamwork this group developed throughout the All-Star season. Their victory over Hallettsville was especially memorable, as the boys played with incredible passion and refused to quit until the final out.

The coaching staff deserves recognition for their commitment to these players, preparing them not only to compete on the field but also to handle adversity with character and confidence. Their leadership helped create an environment where hard work, accountability, and teamwork became the foundation of this team’s success.

While the tournament journey eventually came to an end recently after falling to Shiner, these young players represented Lockhart with pride. They never stopped fighting, supported one another through every challenge, and left everything they had on the field. Finishing among the top three teams is an achievement they should be incredibly proud of.

The future is bright for this talented group of boys, and the Lockhart community has every reason to be proud of the way they represented their town throughout the All-Star tournament.

Members of this year’s team are: All 8U All-star Players: Weston Reed, Ulysses Juarez, Hudson Turner-Deike, Zeke Rayos, Julius Barron, Ernest Brummet, Elijah Rodriguez, Noah Jaco, Jameson Alvarez, Cooper Hasson, Mason Parker, Kenneth Adams, Juan Silva.

Head Coach: John Spaight, Asst. Coaches:

Memo Juarez, Mason Parker, Levi Deike, John Barron, Lee Brummet, Rene Rayos, Jordan Delgado.