Lockhart and Martindale able to make 4th of July events happen







Mother Nature was not kind in most parts of the State of Texas last weekend. The torrential downpours not only caused the tragic flooding but also canceled plans for many of those celebrating the holiday weekend with friends and family.

Several fireworks displays were canceled or postponed due to inclement weather. Luckily Lockhart and Martindale were able to get their activities in though a little soggy. The Caldwell County VFW also welcomed visitors to their annual display and 4th activities.