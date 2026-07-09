Lockhart Celebrated 250 in a Big Way Share:







Top Photo, The Courthouse came alive with fireworks on Saturday night. Photo by Adrian Gutierrez.

“The City of Lockhart is very thankful for the community support for the day long activities in celebration of the USA’s 250th birthday. The volunteer committee and the library staff did an outstanding job on the family activities Saturday morning. Thanks to the Lockhart Chamber and the Lockhart Tourism office for heading the evening event in the park that was well attended and topped by a fantastic fireworks display. All in all, a home run for our City!”

—Lew White, Mayor of Lockhart



“My favorite thing about the event was the community coming together to celebrate this great country. We had Lockhart ISD participate, Gary Job Corp cadets post the colors, the Mineral Springs Baptist Church cooking hot dogs, Ziegenfelder donating popsicles, city workers coming in on their day off, Blue Bonnet Electric Company donating water, children of all ages decorating their bikes and wagons. It was an amazing site.” —Mary Beth Nickel, Lockhart Celebrates 250 Committee Member

“My favorite part of the celebration was seeing our community come together. The fireworks, activities, music, and vendors were all wonderful, but what made the event truly special was the way our City crews, volunteers, Chamber partners, and community organizations worked side by side to create such an amazing celebration for Lockhart.”

—Tiffany Hutchinson-Padilla, City of Lockhart Downtown and Tourism Director.

“It was a wonderful event. I can’t remember feeling more proud of our community and it was the very best of small-town America. A few of my favorite moments were listening to Caldwell County Historian Donaly Brice, who also spoke at Lockhart’s 1976 Bicentennial celebration; the inspiring speech by Captain Dale Dye honoring the courage and service of our armed forces; and the hundreds of children walking and riding their decorated bikes in the parade.

The speech given by the young LISD student, Elena Munoz, was the showstopper for me. Her message was filled with hope, optimism, and honor for our great nation and the sacrifice of those who came before us. It was inspiring and I hope that someone has it recorded.”

–Ed Theriot, Lockhart Celebrates 250

Committee Member