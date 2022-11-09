Lockhart ends drought at Tivy as Lions run wild in victory￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

KERRVILLE — Not since George Bush – H., not W. — lived at the White House had Lockhart defeated Tivy.

All that ended Friday night at Kerrville as the Lions used an overpowering rushing attack to drop Tivy, 42-28, at Antler Stadium.

The victory secured the third seed from District 13 for Lockhart in the upcoming playoffs. LHS, which tied Veterans Memorial with a 4-2 District mark, lost the head-to-head game vs. the Patriots. Lockhart will travel to San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium to take on Burbank at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs sport an identical 7-3 overall record as the Lions. The seven wins are the Most by Lockhart since the 2015 squad won eight games.

The win at Tivy ended a 30-year drought against the Antlers.

“It’s obvious that everything we’ve talked about that the past is not indicative of anything,” Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “We learn from it, but we are moving forward.”

The last Lockhart win vs. Tivy came in 1992. Tivy had won the previous 10 years by an average of 46.4-21.3, all by 14 points or more. In the 1992 win at Kerrville, Lamont Randall ran for 259 yards in a 48-17 LHS victory.

On Friday night, Lockhart junior quarterback Ashton Dickens ran for 213 yards and senior running back Sean McKinney 127 while the Lions’ defense limited the Antlers to just 71 yards on the ground.

Dickens scored all five touchdowns for the Lions, four via the rushing route and one on a 55-yard return of the Tivy onsides-kick attempt late in the game. Dickens averaged 8.5 yards per carry, while McKinney averaged 9.1 per attempt.

“Our offense is just a collective effort all across-the-board,” Moebes said. “The coaching staff is teaching, the players are learning, and on Friday night they do a great job of executing.”

Defensively, Lockhart had 10 tackles for loss, or one for every 4.7 times the Antlers snapped the ball.

“We’ve played 10 games and have seen a lot of different kinds of football,” Moebes said. “I think our best is yet to come. We have a lot of confidence in the group.”

Tivy took the opening kickoff and marched 49 yards in nine plays, scoring on a trick play when quarterback Kyle Lackey threw backwards to Jake Layton who then threw back to Lackey for a 12-yard TD. Wiley Landrum’s PAT gave Tivy a 7–0 lead with 8:38 left in the first quarter.

Lockhart responded with a 75-yard drive, capping off the 11-play drive on Dickens’ six-yard run with 2:41 left in the period. Omar Ocampo tied the game at 7-7 with his PAT.

Lockhart took the lead on its second possession, scoring with 8:35 left in the second quarter when Dickens scored on a two-yard run. Ocampo’s PAT made it 14-7.

Lockhart never trailed again.

Tivy did make things interesting, however. The Antlers scored on a short pass from Lackey to Layton, who weaved his way for a 49-yard score. The PAT was no good, leaving the Lions on top, 14-13, with 2:08 left in the first half.

Lockhart drove from its own 18 to deep in Tivy territory, settling on Ocampo‘s 24-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving the Lions a 17–13 lead at intermission.

Diante Jackson returned the third-quarter kickoff 58 yards for Lockhart, and after having one touchdown called back for holding, Dickens still scored on a four-yard run with 9:30 left in the third quarter. Ocampo‘s PAT made it 24-13.

Tivy stayed close as it drove 70 yards to score on Lackey’s 19-yard run with 2:50 left in the third. Lackey’s shovel pass to Layton for the two-pointer made it 24-21.

On the second play of the fourth period, Ocampo nailed a 37-yard field goal to give Lockhart a 27-21 lead with 11:14 remaining.

Dickens had a 35-yard run that proceeded his 46-yard explosion with 6:24 remaining for another touchdown. The Lions turned the tables as a Dickens hit the Zakaya Gathings on a shovel pass for a two-pointer to give LHS a 35-21 lead.

Lackey added another TD pass, his final one on a 12-yarder with 2:48 left. The PAT pulled the Antlers within one score at 35-28, but the home team’s enthusiasm didn’t last very long.

Tivy tried an onsides kick which took a high bounce into the waiting arms of Dickens at his own 45. Rather than settling for the recovery, Dickens sprinted 55 yards through would-be Antler tacklers to paydirt. Ocampo’s PAT with 2:44 remaining set the final margin.

About Burbank

Burbank was outscored this season despite its 7-3 record, 251-230. The Bulldogs were destroyed at Alamo Heights on Sept. 23, 62-0. They have no common opponents with Lockhart.

The address of Alamo Stadium is 760 Stadium Drive in San Antonio. The stadium is also called “The Rockpile.”

“Burbank is an excellent football team,” Moebes said. “They play a lot of different defensive fronts. We’ve got to make sure we are on the same page. Offensively, their quarterback is a really good player and threw some balls at that were some of the best I’ve seen all year long.

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore quarterback Keven Hernandez.

The winner of Friday’s game gets the winner of the Roma (5-5) at Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff (7-3) game the following week.

Tivy will travel to Alamo Heights for its first-round game. In other playoff games involving teams from District 13, Liberty Hill will host San Antonio Highlands, and Veterans Memorial will host Harlandale.

“When the realignment was announced we addressed how things could shake out,” Moebes said. “We knew in District 14 that Alamo Heights was very strong and that the fourth-place team from our district was probably going to go there.”

Notes:

* Lockhart’s non-conference opponents, of whom the Lions were 3-1, were a combined 18-22 in the regular season with San Antonio Southwest going 7-3 and finishing runner-up in 5A-1 District 13, and Davenport going 9-1 and finishing runner-up in 4A District 13.

* Two-pointers do not officially count in game statistics.

* * *

5A-2, Region IV District 13

Final Standings

District All

Liberty Hill 6-0 9-1

Veterans Memorial 4-2 7-3

Lockhart 4-2 7-3

Tivy 3-3 5-5

Pieper 2-4 2-8

Bastrop 2-4 2-8

Cedar Creek 0-6 0-10

Last week’s results

Lockhart 42, Kerrville Tivy 28

Liberty Hill 47, Pieper 7

Veterans Memorial 53, Cedar Creek 7

Bastrop was open

5A Playoffs Round 1

District 13 schools

Lockhart at Burbank

San Antonio Highlands at Liberty Hill

Harlandale at Veterans Memorial

Tivy at Alamo Heights

GAME STATISTICS

Score by Quarters

Lockhart 7 10 7 18 — 42

Tivy 7 6 8 7 — 28

TEAM STATS Lockhart Tivy

First Downs 19 16

Rushes-Yards 44-396 27-71

Passing 2-7-0 16-20-1

Passing Yards 22 206

Total Yards 418 277

Punts-Avg. 1-38.0 3-38.7

Penalties-Yards 7-65 6-59

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Time of Possession 21:42 26:18

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

LOCKHART — Dickens 25-213, McKinney 14-127, Jackson 4-54, Hopkins 1-2. TIVY — Lackey 16-48, Edmonds 10-27, Audrain 1-(-4).

PASSING

LOCKHART — Dickens 2-9-0-22. TIVY — Lackey 15-19-1-194, Layton 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING

LOCKHART — Jackson 2-22. TIVY — Layton 6-107, Audrain 6-70, Lackey 1-12, Rhodes 1-11, Varwig 1-4, Hyde 1-2.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

TIVY — Lackey 12 pass from Layton (Landrum kick), 8:38

LOCKHART — Dickens 6 run (Ocampo kick), 2:41

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 2 run (Ocampo kick), 8:35

TIVY — Layton 49 pass from Lackey (kick fail), 2:08

LOCKHART — Ocampo 24 field goal, :00

Third Quarter

LOCKHART – Dickens 4 run (Ocampo kick), 9:30

TIVY — Lackey 19 run (Layton pass from Lackey), 2:50

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART – Ocampo 37 field goal, 11:14

LOCKHART – Dickens 46 run (Gathings pass from Dickens), 6:24

TIVY — Layton 12 pass from Lackey (Landrum kick), 2:48

LOCKHART – Dickens 55 kick return (Ocampo kick), 2:44