Lockhart enters bold new era with twin master planned communities

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Blue Sky

Moxie



Lockhart, long known for its historic downtown, legendary barbecue, and small-town charm, is entering a transformative new era marked by ambitious master-planned developments. Two landmark communities, Moxie and Blue Sky, are either breaking ground or preparing to launch, ushering in unprecedented growth, innovation, and opportunity for Caldwell County’s seat.

Earlier this week, Red Oak Development Group officially broke ground on Moxie, a 589-acre master-planned community to be located east of Wal-Mart. Envisioned as a place that prioritizes creativity, connectivity, and community-first values, Moxie represents a bold departure from traditional suburban sprawl.

The initial phase of development is already underway, encompassing 89 acres and 413 single-family homes. What sets Moxie apart, however, is its intentional design, 20 percent of the community’s land is reserved for open space, including parks, trails, and natural features aimed at promoting physical wellness and social cohesion.

“Moxie is more than a name, it’s a mindset,” said Tom Staub, CEO of Red Oak. “We set out to design a community that looks and lives differently. We believe choosing how you live is as important as where you live.”

As Red Oak’s flagship project, Moxie forms part of a larger $15 billion initiative known as Project Lone Star, which aims to develop ten walkable “mini-cities” across Texas by the end of the decade. The heart of Moxie will be its “activated park,” a vibrant space designed to serve as the community’s cultural nucleus. Plans for the park include colorful murals, live concert stages, outdoor movie nights, pop-up coffee carts, and free public Wi-Fi.

Staub emphasized that success for Moxie isn’t measured by conventional metrics.

“For us, it’s about life per square foot, not just price per square foot,” he explained. “It’s about how people feel, how they interact, and how the built and natural environments help them thrive.”

Moxie also integrates a unique social initiative known as TEACH, Teacher’s Economic Advancement through Community Homeownership. The program seeks to make homeownership more attainable for Texas educators, aiming to assist 500 teachers in securing homes by 2040 through affordable, inclusive housing models.

Future development phases will introduce The Crossing, a walkable town center that blends retail, residential, and cultural spaces rooted in Central Texas traditions. Construction of model homes is slated to begin in fall 2025, with a public grand opening anticipated for spring 2026.

While Moxie begins to take shape in central Lockhart, another transformative project is gearing up on the city’s southwestern edge. Wilson Capital, an Austin-based developer, is behind Blue Sky, a 932-acre master-planned community to be located between Toll Road 130 and Black Ankle Rd.

Blue Sky is expected to deliver roughly 3,650 single-family homes upon full build-out, accompanied by an array of mixed-use features. These include dedicated retail and commercial centers, medical office facilities, 130 acres of parkland and green space, and a community hub complete with a catch-and-release fishing pond.

Construction is projected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, pending final regulatory approvals. Planning consultants estimate that Blue Sky alone could increase Lockhart’s population by 30 to 40 percent over the next decade.

“Blue Sky represents an opportunity to offer more affordable housing than Austin, while maintaining Lockhart’s character and quality of life,” noted a city spokesperson.

Despite the scale of the developments, both Red Oak and Wilson Capital stress that their approach is rooted in collaboration rather than disruption.

“Lockhart has always attracted people looking for something real; artists, families, old souls,” Staub reflected. “We want Moxie to reflect and deepen that spirit.” Together, Moxie and Blue Sky mark the dawn of a bold new chapter for Lockhart. As these developments progress, they promise to bring thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, accessible homeownership opportunities, and revitalized public spaces, ultimately shaping Lockhart into one of Texas’s most dynamic and future-forward small cities.