Lockhart Football 2026 Season Outlook Share:







By Coach Maldonado

Lions Head Coach

OFFENSE

Quarterback & Wide Receivers

Junior quarterback Noah Jaimes returns under center and has already shown the ability to push the ball down the field, giving Lockhart a legitimate deep-ball threat at the game’s most important position. He’ll have no shortage of options to throw to. Sophomore Demonte Anthony, a returning First Team All-District selection, headlines the receiving corps as a proven, dynamic playmaker, while George McGee returns as a steady, experienced starter opposite him. The room also adds two new faces with serious track speed: Bob Estrada, moving over from safety, and Kaidyn Roland-Brite, making the switch from running back. Both were regional track qualifiers, and their speed on the perimeter should give Jaimes even more room to work the deep ball.

Offensive Line

Up front, the offensive line will lean on senior Saul Hinojos, the unit’s only returning starter, to provide leadership for a group that otherwise needs to establish itself. A talented pair of sophomores in Leeland Smith and Robert Rhymes will look to grow up quickly in the trenches, while juniors Logan Price and Jacob Torres, both returning varsity lettermen, round out the front five and bring valuable experience to a line that will be counted on to open holes and protect Jaimes.

Running Back

Senior Malik Hill headlines the backfield, and he won’t be carrying the load alone, Lockhart plans to rotate by committee, sharing carries between Hill, Denim Ford, and Malahki Reese to keep legs fresh and give the offense multiple looks out of the backfield.

DEFENSE

Defensively, Lockhart will be breaking in several new faces and position changes to fill several vacant spots, but there’s no shortage of talent stepping up to compete for playing time.

Defensive Line

The defensive line returns All-District performer Julian Benavides to anchor the interior. He’ll be surrounded by a solid supporting group that includes sophomores Joseph Morrow and Elijah Rebolloso, junior Ben Almazan, and senior Emmanuel Pacheco.

Defensive Ends

At defensive end, returning letterman David Seaver looks poised for a big year, and he’ll be joined by juniors Zeke Navarro and LaDarious Roe, both of whom have already shown great signs of development this offseason.

Linebackers

The linebacker corps will feature new starters at both the Mike and Will spots. Romeo Juarez returns after missing last season with a season-ending injury, picking up where he left off after flashing real promise as a sophomore. Senior Talon Price looks to anchor the Will linebacker spot, with a solid rotation of depth behind the starting duo.

Secondary

The secondary will have four spots to fill, returning only All-District performer Avery Ybarra. Wes Abel is transitioning from wide receiver to cornerback, which leaves the safety spots open for competition. Early candidates include Titus Ramirez, moving over from outside linebacker, along with junior Jackson Dinozio and sophomore Joel Garcia, both of whom have shown the ability to help build a solid safety room. At the STAR position, arguably the deepest spot on the roster, Lockhart has a strong mix of experience and youth, led by sophomore Devin Davis and senior JoJo Ancira.

Special Teams

Special teams returns Evan Estrada, who has shown great range on both kickoffs and field goal attempts.

OVERALL OUTLOOK

“Overall, this team blends experienced leadership with a wave of raw, talented underclassmen. As Lockhart progresses through fall camp, the goal is to build a unit defined by strong relationships, accountability, and hunger. With those pieces coming together, the Lions feel they have solid pieces in place to compete in their new district.”

—–Coach Maldonado