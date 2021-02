Lockhart H.E.B to remain closed on Monday February 15 Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

After several inches of snow fell in the area H.E.B. locations in Austin and Central Texas will remain closed for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, according to a press release.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible,” the release said.

To see an updated, real-time, list click the link below.