Lockhart Independent School District cancels school for Tuesday Feb. 16

The Lockhart Independent School District canceled school for Tuesday Feb. 16 due to inclement weather and rolling power outages, according to a Facebook post signed by LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada.

All activities, as well as meal service is also canceled.

“It is out hope for students to return to learning as soon as possible,” the post said. “Right now, the most important thing is for everyone to stay home and stay safe.”

Estrada said the district will continue to monitor the weather for the remainder of the week and communicate updates as they get them.