Lockhart ISD golf teams say thank you for fundraiser Share:







By Lockhart ISD Staff

Steele Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram sponsored a fundraiser on April 24 benefiting the Lockhart Athletic Booster Club which raised $5,502 for our fast-growing golf program.

We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Steele and Kyle Trammell and his entire staff at Steele CJDR of Lockhart for their time, generosity and hospitality. And, thank you to the Lockhart community whose support is the best by PAR.

Courtesy Photo.