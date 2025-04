Lockhart Junior High Soccer wins over Gonzales in season opener Share:









Above, Recently the Lockhart Junior High 7th and 8th grade girls soccer team competed in their season opener at Gonzales. Both the 7th and 8th grade teams came out on top winning their matches over Gonzales. Both teams displayed a strong start to their upcoming season. Final scores for the matches were 7th grade score ending with Lockhart on top, 2-1 while the 8th grade swept Gonzales with a 3-0 victory. Photo courtesy of LISD.