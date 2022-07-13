Lockhart Kiwanis Awards $12,000 in Scholarships￼ Share:







By Nicole Burnett

The Lockhart Kiwanis Club would like to recognize the hard work of 14 specific graduates as they have closed one chapter and moved on to the next chapter of life.

From Lockhart ISD, Presley Perez, Tamar Reyna, Samuel Nunez, Matthew Flores, Olivia Delgado, Cole Heger and Nitzia Cardoza along with Home school students Grace Howe and Lillian Meier each received a $1,000 scholarship to use for their unusual college experience. Additionally for the 2021-2022 school year, the Kiwanis Club was able to award $500 scholarships to the following students from Lockhart ISD: Cecelia Tull, Diego Sosa, Jorge Rios, Sarah Craft, and Anthony Para as well as Homeschool student Maile Escalona.

This was the first year from the Lockhart Kiwanis Club to utilize an online application process giving a broader audience a chance to apply for scholarships.

“We look forward to having many more students utilizing this system in the future,” Kiwanis President Kristi Baumbach said.

The review process takes into account the applicants’ grades, test scores, volunteerism and other criteria showing they are an asset to the community and those around them.

For the past 15 years, the Lockhart Kiwanis Club has raised funds for these scholarships through its annual 5K Stampede. This year’s 5K Stampede will be held on Oct. 29.

The Lockhart Kiwanis Club has been a supporting the youth of Caldwell County for more than 75 years. While the Kiwanis Club supports things such as leadership camps, youth sports programs and more the scholarship program awards the largest funds.

In addition to the Scholarship program, Lockhart Kiwanis supports other youth programs such as the

Caldwell County Jr. Livestock Show, City of Lockhart Fan Project, Coats for Kids, Reading is

Fundamental (RIF), Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry, Lockhart Little League and

Soccer, Boy Scouts, Lighting Lockhart Project, Kiwanis International Foundation, 4-H Club, and Key Club.

The Key Club is a leadership organization for high school students under the Kiwanis Club. The Key Club is known for growing students who serve their communities and become strong leaders for the future.

As with most gatherings, the club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

This local chapter is open to businessmen and women who desire to support children. Visitors and new members are welcomed. Educational and informational programs are offered at these weekly meetings.

Kiwanis International supports the children and youth of our community, state, nation, and world. The local chapter is one group of more than 60,000 members in 80 countries. To learn more about Kiwanis International, visit www.kiwanis.org.