Lockhart Lion Band to host Winter Band Concert Share:







The award-winning Lockhart Lion Band will be having their Christmas Winter Band Concert on December 8 at 7:00 PM. The event will be hosted at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center at Lockhart High School.

The concert is free to attend and open to everyone, and throughout the night there will simultaneously be a live cake auction to raise funds for scholarships going towards the senior band and colorguard members.

Each dessert will be made from scratch and donated by local bakers, including a german chocolate cake, italian cream cheese cake, hummingbird bundt cake, red velvet cake, carrot cake, pineapple apricot upside down cake, two homemade apple pies, a coconut cream pie, a strawberry cake, and cinnamon rolls.

Please come show your support to the Lockhart Lion Band, as well as help donate to the futures of these bright students by participating in the cake auction.