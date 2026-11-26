Lockhart Lions basketball opens season with three straight wins Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Lions boys basketball team is off to a strong start to the 2026–2027 season, picking up two more victories last week to improve to 3–0. The Lions edged Bastrop 63–61 in overtime on Tuesday, Nov. 17, before returning home Friday, Nov. 20, and cruising past San Antonio Memorial 74–17.

Against Bastrop, Lockhart struggled offensively early but turned things around with a stronger defensive effort in the second half. Head Coach Collin Hart credited his team’s ability to force turnovers and create scoring opportunities when it mattered most. Senior Johnny Ford and sophomore Demonte Anthony led the Lions with 15 points each, while Marcello Garcia added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zarri Dawson contributed six points and eight rebounds.

The Lions had a much easier time against San Antonio Memorial, using aggressive defense and balanced scoring to take control early. Ivan Gonzales led Lockhart with 15 points, five assists, and six steals. Anthony added 10 points, Dawson finished with nine, and Luis Gomes and Ford contributed eight points each. Hart praised his team’s defensive intensity and depth, noting that both starters and reserves have stepped up during the opening stretch of the season. He also credited assistant coach Levi Hays for preparing the offense against Memorial’s man-to-man defense. The younger Lions also had success during the week. Lockhart’s freshman team defeated Bastrop 60–23, while the JV team bounced back from a 49–28 loss to Bastrop with a 69–12 victory over Memorial.