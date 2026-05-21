Lockhart prepares for 2026 CTHR Celebration Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The City of Lockhart is preparing to welcome residents and visitors alike for the new 2026 City of Lockhart Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo (CTHR).Being held at the Lockhart City Park, the annual tradition will continue to celebrate the community’s western heritage with rodeo action, family entertainment, food, and festivities.

This year’s celebration will officially begin Wednesday morning with the traditional Cowboy Breakfast hosted by the Lockhart Kiwanis Club on the downtown square. This event kicks off several days of activities leading up to one of Caldwell County’s most anticipated summer events. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $8 and serving starts at 6:30 am to approximately 9 am.

Festivities will continue Thursday, June 11, when the rodeo grounds and park open at 5 p.m. This years organizers previously announced there will be no admission charge to enter the park area all weekend long, allowing families to enjoy the carnival, vendor booths, and attractions free of charge.

The rodeo performances, brought to you by Diamond Cross Rodeo and Wild Ride Productions, are scheduled for Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, with both nights beginning at 8 p.m. Advance wristbands are currently being sold by the 2026 Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo Queen candidates. One-day wristbands are available for $15, while two-day wristbands are $25. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free. Walk up wristband prices will be $20 per night.

This year’s rodeo will feature one of professional rodeo’s most recognized specialty performers, a PRCA Specialty Act entertainer who has earned the prestigious “Specialty Act of the Year” title an unprecedented 15 times. John Payne, “The One Armed Bandit” will bring his act to the rodeo arena on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Fans can also expect laughs throughout the performances from returning barrel man Johnny “Backflip” Dudley, known across the rodeo circuit for his comedy and crowd interaction.

Besides the normal rodeo events, the mutton bustin’ sign-ups are currently underway. If you have a child age 7 or younger and weighs less than 55lbs, and would like to sign up, email anthony@whitefeatherservices.com for a packet, but spaces are limited. Each participant will receive a t-shirt for participating.

In addition to the rodeo itself, attendees will have access to a variety of family-friendly attractions throughout the weekend, including carnival rides.

Also local vendors selling their homemade wares, treats and delicious food will be on hand beginning Thursday evening. A petting zoo and pony rides will also be offered.

The latest edition to the weekend is the announcement of the 2026 Barbecue Capital Showdown BBQ Cookoff presented by the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber. Thanks to Gabe Medina this tradition will also carry on. Teams are now forming and are encouraged to sign up beginning May 25 at 7 a.m. to enter their prized winning dishes. The event will be held at Lockhart City Park. This Champions Barbecue Alliance sanctioned cookoff will have it all including a 4 meat competition, a Future of BBQ, Beans, Bartender’s Choice, Cook’s Choice and Tolbert-sanctioned chili. All proceeds are to benefit a scholarship program for Caldwell County High School Senior Class of 2027.

The annual Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo Parade is also set to return, beginning at 10 a.m. The parade is sponsored by First Lockhart Bank and is expected to feature local organizations, businesses, rodeo participants, and community groups traveling through downtown Lockhart.

For 53 years, the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo has remained a cornerstone event for the community, bringing together families, rodeo fans, and visitors from across Central Texas to celebrate the culture and traditions deeply rooted in Lockhart’s history.