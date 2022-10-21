Lockhart pulls off amazing comeback vs. Bastrop Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

CEDAR CREEK – They couldn’t muster a first down until the second half, trailed by 17 late in the third quarter, and did not complete a pass until inside of the 5-minute mark of the third period on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Yet somehow, some way, the Lockhart Lions snatched a crucial District victory over Bastrop, 35-31, with a rally that will go down in Lockhart gridiron lore.

The incredible win lifted Lockhart to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in District 13 with games remaining at home against San Antonio Pieper and at Kerrville Tivy. Both of those schools are tied for third in the District with Lockhart. Bastrop dropped to 2-7 and 2-3.

Lockhart fell behind on Bastrop’s first possession when the Bears methodically marched 63 yards in nine plays, scoring on quarterback Seth Mouser’s one-yard run with 5:25 left in the first quarter. James Ramon kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead over the visitors.

Bastrop took its second possession 10 plays, scoring on a 40-yard field goal by Ramon with 10:59 left in the second quarter for a 10-0 advantage.

Lockhart’s lone bright spot of the first half came on the ensuing kickoff when Seth McKinney took a pooch kickoff at his own 31 and raced 69 yards to paydirt. Omar Ocampo’s PAT made it 10-7 Bastrop, with 10:57 left in the half.

Bastrop made it 17-7 late in the half when workhorse running back Demire Thompson scored with 21 seconds left until intermission from 11 yards out. Ramon’s PAT made it 17-7.

By halftime, the Bears had controlled the game with 32 plays to just 13 for the Lions and leading the time of possession 18:03-5:57. The two Lockhart stars – Ashton Dickens and McKinney – had been shut down as McKinney managed just 16 yards in the first two quarters and Dickens a mere three yards on three carries.

That would change… and quickly.

Lockhart went with the onsides kick to start the third quarter and Trey Brown recovered Ocampo’s deft touch for the Lions. On the very next play, Dickens sprinted 44 yards up the middle for the first LHS first down. And the touchdown. Ocampo’s PAT cut the deficit to 17-14 with 11:49 still left in the third period.

Bastrop answered quickly, scoring on its second play of the half with Thompson fought through a couple of would-be tacklers and raced 74 yards to the end zone. Ramon’s PAT made it 24-14, Bastrop, with 10:50 left in the third.

After a Dickens’ fumble gave the ball back to Bastrop, the Bears took what seemed like a commanding, 31-14 lead when Thompson scored again on a six-yard run with 5:50 left in the third. Ramon was again true on the PAT.

Lockhart pulled to within 31-21 with 1:44 left in the third when Dickens capped off a 75-yard, 11-play drive on a one-yard sneak. Ocampo kicked the PAT.

Lockhart still trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter. On the very first play, Dickens found Gabe Deutsch on a 42-yard pass play into Bears’ territory. Later, facing a fourth-and-17, Dickens scrambled for 20 yards and a first down to the Bastrop 26. McKinney capped off the drive with a three-yard TD run with 8:58 remaining. Ocampo’s PAT made it 31-28.

Another Bastrop punt gave the ball back to Lockhart with 5:43 remaining.

The Lions only need 39 seconds to take their first lead of the night, scoring in three plays when Dickens found an alley and sprinted 63 yards for the go-ahead score with 5:04 remaining. Ocampo’s kick made it 35-31.

Bastrop began its desperation drive at its only 25 after Ocampo kicked to the end zone for a touchback. The Bears reached Lockhart territory, but a fourth-and-eight pass from the Lions’ 46 fell incomplete with 1:05 remaining. Dickens took two kneel downs to run out the clock and give Lockhart its improbable win.

Dickens ran for 204 yards in the second half and finished with 207 on 18 attempts. He also finished 4-of-12 through the air for 70 yards.

Thompson had 189 yards on 24 carries for the Bears, while Mouser had 92 yards passing.

* * *

5A-2, Region IV District 13

District All

Liberty Hill 4-0 7-1

Veterans Memorial 3-1 6-2

Lockhart 2-2 5-3

Tivy 2-2 4-4

Pieper 2-2 2-6

Bastrop 2-3 2-7

Cedar Creek 0-5 0-9

Oct. 21 results

Lockhart 35, Bastrop 31

Tivy 35, Cedar Creek 10

Veterans Memorial won at Pieper (score not available)

Liberty Hill was open

Oct. 27

Tivy at Veterans Memorial

Oct. 28

Pieper at Lockhart

Bastrop at Liberty Hill

Cedar Creek is open