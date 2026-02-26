Lockhart Special Olympics team brings home Silver Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The cheers echoed through the gym at Texas State University on Saturday, Feb. 21, as local athletes took the court for the Area 13 5-on-5 basketball tournament hosted by Special Olympics Texas (SOTX). Lockhart came ready to compete, and it showed.

In their opening matchup, the athletes secured a strong win over Taylor ISD, moving forward with confidence and momentum. They later faced a tough squad from Hays CISD, battling hard but ultimately finishing second in their bracket to earn the silver medal.

While the hardware is impressive, the journey to get there may be even more meaningful. Throughout the season, the athletes demonstrated a strong work ethic during practices and scrimmages, consistently pushing themselves to improve. Coaches noted their dedication, hustle, and willingness to support one another both on and off the court.

On tournament day, that commitment translated into solid teamwork and outstanding sportsmanship. Players encouraged one another, celebrated big plays, and represented their community with pride.

By the end of the day, the silver medals around their necks were well deserved, not just for the wins, but for the heart they showed every step of the way.