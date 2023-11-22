Lockhart State Park December programs Share:







December programs at Lockhart State Park

2012 State Park Road

Program: Intro to Orienteering

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Details: Learn how to navigate like a pirate and hunt for hidden booty! ARRR!

Program: Marvelous Mammals Hike

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Details: Meet the mammals of Lockhart State Park.

Program: Fishing with a Ranger

Date & Time: Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10-11 a.m.

Details: Come fish with us. All ages and abilities welcome. Drop in any time between 10-11 a.m.

Program: Homeschool: Buffalo Soldiers

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Details: Join us for another blast from the past as we host the Texas Buffalo Soldiers! Registration required.

Program: Homeschool: Buffalo Soldiers

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Details: Join us for another blast from the past as we host the Texas Buffalo Soldiers. Registration required.

Program: Bug-Eat-Bug Hike

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Details: Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey; how they see and how they slay.

Program: Mindful Movement in the Park

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Details: Join Nicole Marie from Vyana Vayu Yoga for a simple stretch routine to help get your energy flowing and increase your flexibility.

Program: Holidays for the Birds

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

Details: Join the elves in Santa’s workshop by making bird feeders for our feathered friends.

Program: Forest Bathing

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.

Program: Seeds and Their Secrets Hike

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Details: Discover the secrets of our native seeds in this fun walk.

Program: Lockhart State Park Taffy Pull

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

Details: Learn how to make a sweet holiday treat.

Program: Christmas Crafts

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Details: Join us to create nature-inspired Christmas cards and ornaments.

Program: Intro to Fly Fishing

Date & Time: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class.

Program: Preschool in the Park: Geocaching

Date & Time: Tue, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Details: Join us to learn the basics of this fun activity, and embark on a practice treasure hunt.

Program: Zombie Apocalypse Hike

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

Details: Test your survival skills, knowledge, and luck in this fun and family-friendly program.

Program: Holidays for the Birds

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

Details: Join the elves in Santa’s workshop by making bird feeders for our feathered friends.

Program: Winter Stargazing

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Discover the wonders of the night sky! Drop in any time between 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Program: Ancient Spear Throwing

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl.