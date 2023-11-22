Lockhart State Park December programs
December programs at Lockhart State Park
2012 State Park Road
Program: Intro to Orienteering
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Details: Learn how to navigate like a pirate and hunt for hidden booty! ARRR!
Program: Marvelous Mammals Hike
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
Details: Meet the mammals of Lockhart State Park.
Program: Fishing with a Ranger
Date & Time: Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10-11 a.m.
Details: Come fish with us. All ages and abilities welcome. Drop in any time between 10-11 a.m.
Program: Homeschool: Buffalo Soldiers
Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.
Details: Join us for another blast from the past as we host the Texas Buffalo Soldiers! Registration required.
Program: Homeschool: Buffalo Soldiers
Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Details: Join us for another blast from the past as we host the Texas Buffalo Soldiers. Registration required.
Program: Bug-Eat-Bug Hike
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
Details: Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey; how they see and how they slay.
Program: Mindful Movement in the Park
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
Details: Join Nicole Marie from Vyana Vayu Yoga for a simple stretch routine to help get your energy flowing and increase your flexibility.
Program: Holidays for the Birds
Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.
Details: Join the elves in Santa’s workshop by making bird feeders for our feathered friends.
Program: Forest Bathing
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.
Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.
Program: Seeds and Their Secrets Hike
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Details: Discover the secrets of our native seeds in this fun walk.
Program: Lockhart State Park Taffy Pull
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
Details: Learn how to make a sweet holiday treat.
Program: Christmas Crafts
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
Details: Join us to create nature-inspired Christmas cards and ornaments.
Program: Intro to Fly Fishing
Date & Time: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.
Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class.
Program: Preschool in the Park: Geocaching
Date & Time: Tue, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.
Details: Join us to learn the basics of this fun activity, and embark on a practice treasure hunt.
Program: Zombie Apocalypse Hike
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.
Details: Test your survival skills, knowledge, and luck in this fun and family-friendly program.
Program: Holidays for the Birds
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.
Details: Join the elves in Santa’s workshop by making bird feeders for our feathered friends.
Program: Winter Stargazing
Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Details: Discover the wonders of the night sky! Drop in any time between 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Program: Ancient Spear Throwing
Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.
Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl.