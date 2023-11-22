Farm Financial Resource Management program offered at Extension office
Prairie View A&M University
The Cooperative Extension Program-Agriculture and Natural Resource Unit (PVAMU) will host a free workshop on agricultural tax assessment and valuation at the Caldwell County Extension office, located at 1403 Blackjack St. in Lockhart on Wednesday, Nov., 29, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The AG tax assessment and valuation program will include the following topics and speakers:
Ag tax valuation
Requirements for CAD open-space agricultural appraisals
Shanna Ramzinski, R.P.A., C.T.A., R.T.A. Chief Appraiser, Caldwell County Appraisal District
Understanding the 1-D-1 Wildlife Management Form
Rachel Patterson, wildlife biologist at Texas Parks & Wildlife
Wildlife Land Management Practices
Will Kearney, Wildlife Habitat Federation
NRCS Program Updates
Jeremy Hasty, USDA-NRCS
For additional information, contact Peter Agboola, CEP County Extension Agent for Travis and
Caldwell counties, at 512-854-1588, or via email at ptagboola@pvamu.edu.