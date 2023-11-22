Farm Financial Resource Management program offered at Extension office Share:







Prairie View A&M University

The Cooperative Extension Program-Agriculture and Natural Resource Unit (PVAMU) will host a free workshop on agricultural tax assessment and valuation at the Caldwell County Extension office, located at 1403 Blackjack St. in Lockhart on Wednesday, Nov., 29, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The AG tax assessment and valuation program will include the following topics and speakers:

Ag tax valuation

Requirements for CAD open-space agricultural appraisals

Shanna Ramzinski, R.P.A., C.T.A., R.T.A. Chief Appraiser, Caldwell County Appraisal District

Understanding the 1-D-1 Wildlife Management Form

Rachel Patterson, wildlife biologist at Texas Parks & Wildlife

Wildlife Land Management Practices

Will Kearney, Wildlife Habitat Federation

NRCS Program Updates

Jeremy Hasty, USDA-NRCS

For additional information, contact Peter Agboola, CEP County Extension Agent for Travis and

Caldwell counties, at 512-854-1588, or via email at ptagboola@pvamu.edu.