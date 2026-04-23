Lockhart State Park grows by almost 190 acres Share:









This acquisition

represents another step forward in the state’s commitment to expand outdoor recreation and protect the natural

landscapes here in Texas. These additions strengthen our ability to conserve native

habitats, support wildlife, and continue providing memorable outdoor experiences for visitors.”

—-

Rodney Franklin, Texas State Parks Director

Lockhart State Park has expanded its boundaries by 188 acres with the acquisition of two neighboring properties. This new addition, which nearly doubles the size of the park, was completed in partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Texas. With the new additions, the park is growing to about 453 acres.

“State Parks are grateful for the opportunity to expand Lockhart State Park in a way that protects natural resources while opening the door to new recreational possibilities for Texans,” said Rodney Franklin, the Texas State Parks director for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The addition to the southeast of the park is about 148 acres and contains a portion of the Clear Fork of Plum Creek and native blackland prairie – a rare plant community found only in Texas. The northeastern property adds an additional 40 acres. Both formerly family ranches, the properties provide valuable wildlife habitat and feature a mixture of shrubland and riparian woodlands.

“We were honored to work with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to expand Lockhart State Park, one of Central Texas’ oldest parks,” said David Bezanson, land protection strategy director for The Nature Conservancy in Texas. “The two new tracts increase the size of the park and add native prairie, woods, and hilltop views. We are excited about adding acreage to a special state park in the rapidly urbanizing Austin area.”

When notified of available properties, TPWD conducts a due diligence review to determine the property’s feasibility as public land. In this case, TPWD determined that the two properties’ outstanding natural and recreational features made them excellent additions to Lockhart State Park.

Now that the sales are complete, agency teams will work to conduct natural and cultural resource surveys to help guide park planners with management plans and future visitor interpretive exhibits.

TPWD planning teams are working through potential development plans that incorporate both new tracts of land. These additions are expected to provide extra space for visitors to spread out and immerse themselves more fully in nature. The surrounding parcels are generally flat, which enhances their value by offering opportunities to appreciate the surrounding hills of Lockhart State Park and its scenic overlooks along the trail system.

In the future, the planning team and TPWD will hold public meetings to gather input from the local community and visitors to Lockhart State Park. This input will ultimately help guide future development of the park.

TPWD will develop a plan to determine recreational opportunities for the properties, which may include camping,

hiking and biking. The plan may take many months to complete, but TPWD will communicate upcoming milestones, including a potential opening date.

Photos of the new acquisition can be found on TPWD’s Flickr page.

More information can be found on the TPWD website or at TexasStateParks.org