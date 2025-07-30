Lockhart TAFE wins at national competition Share:







By Amber Crabill

LISD Staff

The Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) National Competitive Members were recent winners at national event.

TAFE members competed alongside with over 3,500 student competitors, in Orlando Florida, on Wednesday, June 25th through Sunday, July 29th, 2025, in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions.

There were eleven student competitors, Preston Crabill, Savannah Torres, Angel Davila, Mykayla Torres, Addison De La Cruz, Karla Cortez Lopez, Joseph Sanchez, Leslie Zavala, Leleand Ramirez, Danya Pineda, and Jacque Roe. All eleven competitors were called on stage as national winners.

National Grand Champion Team: Addison De La Cruz, Karla Cortez Lopez, Joseph Sanchez, and Leslie Zavala competed in Public Service Announcement, and placed 1st in the Nation in their team event at National Competition.

•A public service announcement (PSA) is a short informational clip that is meant to raise the audience’s awareness about an important issue. The purpose of the Public Service Announcement-Teacher Recruitment Competition is to allow Educators Rising students to create a NEW public service announcement, appropriate for television and/or social media, to attract young people to consider teaching in their future career goals.

Top 10 National Champion Team:

Preston Crabill, Savannah Torres, Angel Davila, and Mykayla Torres competed in Outstanding Chapter, and placed 4th in the Nation in their team event at National Competition.

•The purpose of this competition is to recognize an outstanding TAFE chapter for their contributions to future educators. The competition focuses on TAFE objectives, projects, operations, participation of chapter in TRAFLES, and competition over an entire year. The team completed an intensive application process, followed by a 10-minute presentation to a panel of judges over Lockhart’s chapter, and our involvement in our school, community, TAFE area, and state events.

Top 10 National Champion, Senior, Jacque Roe competed in Exploring Non-Core Teaching Careers and placed 5th in the Nation in her event at National Competition.

•When most people hear the word “teacher,” they think of an educator in a classroom leading a lesson on English language arts, math, science, or social studies. However, these core subjects are only a few of the career opportunities for creative teachers. This competition offers students the opportunity to shadow and learn from highly skilled educators whose work takes place outside the core subjects.

Seniors, Danya Pineda Cantera and Leland Ramirez competed in Project Visualize Service, and received a White Ribbon in their event at National Competition.

•Participation in service projects helps students develop real-world skills such as leadership, problem solving, teamwork, communication, and time management. As rising educators, they had a chance to make a difference in our community by visualizing their experience with their special service project, all the while envisioning their future in education and honing in on the critical thinking and communication skills necessary to make their vision a reality.

Under the direction and guidance of 21st Year TAFE Teacher Leader, Amber Crabill, these eleven national competitors have displayed what hard work, dedication, leadership, and commitment to education is all about. The future generation of students will be blessed and honored to have an individual with their passion and knowledge to call their TEACHER. Ms. Crabill, school administration and staff, central office, and the Lockhart School Board would like to wish them all luck in their future endeavors.