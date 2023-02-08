Lockhart takes down Lehman Share:







Staff reports

KYLE – Lockhart earned a season sweep of Kyle Lehman, beating the Lobos 48-32 last week at Kyle.

Lockhart fell behind early, trailing 16-8 after the first period. The Lobos led 26-19 at halftime and 36-27 after three periods of play.

However, Lockhart used a 21-7 fourth quarter to claim the victory.

Sophomore Dareon Loggins 14 led the Lions with 14 points, while junior Ashton Dickens also reached double digits with 10 points.

Other Lions reaching the scoring column were Jay Villalobos and Treveon Hopkins with 7 points each, John Comacho 6, and Zakaya Gathings and Jacob Salas with 2 each.

Lockhart improved to 3-24 overall and 2-8 in District 25. Lehman dropped to 3-27 overall and 0-10 in District 25.

On Monday night, Liberty Hill handled Lockhart, 76-39, jumping out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and rolling from there,

Elijah Santana paced Lockhart with 9 points, followed by Loggins with 8, Gathings 6, Villalobos 5, Chris Martinez 3, 2 each from Nolan Hellums John Comacho, and Salas, and one each from Dickens and DJ Anthony.

Lockhart will play host to Leander on Wednesday, Feb. 8.